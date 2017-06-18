Toto Planning 40th Anniversary Compilation And Tour

Toto have revealed their plans to release a new compilation CD and hit the road in celebration of their 40th anniversary. The new run, dubbed 40 Trips Around the Sun, will kick off next February and will find the band on tour world wide through next April. “Myself, David, Steve and Joseph are humbled and thrilled at the long lasting success of the band,” adds Steve Lukather in the 40 Trips Around the Sun press release. “This 40th anniversary tour is going to be a special one for us and all of the fans that come out. On top of all that, it’s really exciting to be working with Sony Music again. We’ve spent a lot of time this year working on new music and re-mastering the older tracks.” Toto 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour 2/19 – Hamburg, DE – Mehr! Theater 2/21 – Dusseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi-Electric Hall 2/22 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle 2/24 – Berlin, DE – C-Halle 2/25 – Leipzig, DE – Haus Auensee 2/28 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena 3/02 – Vienna, AT – Gasometer 3/10 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum 3/13 – Stuttgart, DE – Porsche Arena 3/15 – Lille, FR – Zenith 3/17 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome 3/18 – Brussels, BE – Forest National 3/20 – Offenbach, DE – Stadthalle 3/23 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena 3/25 – Marseille, FR – Dome 3/26 – Toulouse, FR – Zenith 3/27 – Lyon, FR – Halle Tony Garnier 3/30 – Paris, FR – La Seine Musicale 4/01 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall 4/02 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall 4/04 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street 4/07 – Belfast, UK – Waterfront Auditorium 4/08 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «