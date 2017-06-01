Train Frontman To Sing National Anthem At NBA Finals Game

Train’s Pat Monahan will perform the National Anthem before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. The game will take place in Monahan’s hometown of Oakland, California at the Oracle Arena. Game 1 of the Finals will air live on ABC at 9pm on June 1. This is the third straight year that the Cavaliers and the Warriors will meet in the NBA Finals, with the Warriors winning the title in 2015 and the Cavs winning in 2016. Monahan and Train are currently on the North American leg of their ‘Play That Song Tour,’ which will travel to more than 45 cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Toronto and Nashville before concluding in George, WA on July 15 at the Gorge Amphitheatre. The tour will feature O.A.R. as special guests and Natasha Bedingfield. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «