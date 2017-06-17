Van Morrison Added To Outlaw Music Festival Lineup

Van Morrison has been added to the lineup of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival when it makes its stop in Pennsylvania. He joins Nelson, the Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and Particle Kid at the fest, which will hit the road for a handful of dates this year. “I’ve been a huge fan of Van’s for as long as I can remember. I’m thrilled to be with him on this incredible lineup in Hershey,” Nelson said in a statement. The Outlaw Music Festival takes place at Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark Stadium on September 10. Along with Nelson, Crow and Promise of the Real, that six-date trek will feature appearances by Bob Dylan (Milwaukee), My Morning Jacket (Syracuse), and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at select stops. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «