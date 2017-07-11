Adele Reportedly Moving Back To London

Adele is reportedly planning to move back to London with her husband Simon Konecki and their youngster. The star and her family have been residing in Los Angeles of late and purchased a lush $7 million home just over a year ago. Now, a source close to the singer and her family has revealed they may be prepping a move back across the pond: “Adele feels Los Angeles is not quite the place she thought it was. Back here (in London), she has her family and close friends who are so important to her,” says the source. Other sources have reported that Donald Trump winning the presidency was too disheartening for the star to remain in the US: “Adele’s gut reaction was to get out of LA. She was so pro-Hillary and was confident the result she favoured would happen,” a source said back when the election result was announced. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «