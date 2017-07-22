Album Signed For John Lennon’s Killer Headed To Auction

The album that John Lennon autographed for his murderer just hours before his death is set for auction. The morbid piece of rock memorabilia, a copy of Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 1980 release Double Fantasy, will hit the auction block via Moments in Time Auction House. “It’s the most incredible artifact in rock ‘n’ roll history. There’s no question,” Moments in Time owner Gary Ziamet said in a statement. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to sell it once again.” “We are very excited to bring such a historically significant piece to the market,” said Bob Zafian, spokesman for Moments in Time and agent for the seller. “I have never come across a piece with such provenance; police reports, fingerprint documentation, letters from the District Attorney, it goes on and on.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «