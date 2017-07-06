Ariana Grande Tributes Youngest Manchester Victim

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the youngest victim of the terror attack at her show in Manchester, U.K. For the tribute she hit Instagram to pay tribute to Saffie Rose Roussos, who lost her life during the attack on May 22. The tribute came in celebration of what would have been Saffie’s ninth birthday. “What’s newwwww, Buenos Aires Argentina, I love you, Saffie, we’re [thinking] of you baby,” she wrote. Her father Andrew Roussos met with Grande before the recent tribute concert for the Manchester victims and said: “I wanted to tell her what she meant to Saffie,” he said. “I wanted to tell her from a father’s point of view that she’s got nothing to be sorry for . . . It wasn’t her fault . . . All she could say to me was, ‘I’m sorry’, and I said, ‘You’ve got nothing to be sorry for. You made Saffie so happy with what you do.’ She thanked me,” he said. “She appreciated me telling her that.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «