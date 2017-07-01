Backstreet Boys Score First Number One On Country Songs Chart

The Backstreet Boys have once again hit the top of the charts, but this time with a country song Billboard. This time their number one success comes with the help of none other than Florida Georgia Line. The track, titled “God, Your Mama and Me,” marks the 13th number one for FGL and the first number one on the country chart for the Backstreet Boys. “We’re fans of each other, and that’s one of the reasons why the song works so well,” BSB member Nick Carter explains. “I’m glad it’s with these boys that we just reached No. 1 at country radio for the first time.” “If you told me growing up that I would share a No. 1 song with BSB, I would have told you to get outta here!” Brian Kelley of FGL, adds. “Dream big, work hard, surround yourself with an amazing team and anything is possible.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «