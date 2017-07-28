Backstreet Boys To Appear On CMT Crossroads

The Backstreet Boys have signed on to appear on an upcoming edition of the CMT series Crossroads. The series finds top country acts paired with non-country artists to perform together and even cover one another’s music. The group’s partner on this episode will be Florida Georgia Line. “It’s been really cool to collaborate with the Backstreet Boys in so many different ways this year,” Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley said in a release. “And to be able to take our friendship – and smooth new dance moves – up a notch with this full-blown concert together is going to be epic!” Backstreet Boys added: “Being such fans of each other, this is a really fun way for us to put our mark on our songs,” the pop group’s Brian Littrell added. “It’s going to be a fun night with seven guys who really admire one another. I’m looking forward to what comes of it!” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «