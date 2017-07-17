Billy Joe Armstrong And Tim Armstrong Form The Armstrongs

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Rancid’s Tim Armstrong have joined forces to form The Armstrongs. Billie Joe’s son Joey Armstrong, who is also a part of SWMRS, and Tim’s nephew Rey Armstrong are also part of the band, who have already released a new song, “If There Was Ever a Time,” recorded for the Green Day-produced documentary Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk. “It was exciting to work on this song with Billie and crew for the film,” Armstrong said in a statement. “Stoked to share the tune with everyone out there and to be donating all the proceeds to Gilman, which is a place so near, dear, and important to us.” Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk centers around Berkeley, California’s legendary all-ages, non-profit punk venue 924 Gilman. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
John Lennon’s Rolls-Royce To Be Put On Display
John Lennon's customized 1964 Rolls-Royce Phantom V is set to go back on display in the U.K. in honor of the 50th anniversary of Beatles' Sgt. Pepper album. The car will be part of an automotive design exhibition "The Great Eight Phantoms" coordinated by Rolls-Royce and Bonham's auction house, to celebrate the unveiling of their latest flagship, the Phantom VIII.More »