Billy Joe Armstrong And Tim Armstrong Form The Armstrongs

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Rancid's Tim Armstrong have joined forces to form The Armstrongs. Billie Joe's son Joey Armstrong, who is also a part of SWMRS, and Tim's nephew Rey Armstrong are also part of the band, who have already released a new song, "If There Was Ever a Time," recorded for the Green Day-produced documentary Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk. "It was exciting to work on this song with Billie and crew for the film," Armstrong said in a statement. "Stoked to share the tune with everyone out there and to be donating all the proceeds to Gilman, which is a place so near, dear, and important to us." Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk centers around Berkeley, California's legendary all-ages, non-profit punk venue 924 Gilman.