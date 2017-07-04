Blondie Announce U.K. Dates

Blondie has added a string of U.K. tour dates onto their previously released road itinerary. The dates come in support of the band’s newest release Pollinator and are added to a summer slot of dates that include runs with Garbage and Phil Collins. Tickets for each show go on sale on Friday, July 7 at 9 a.m. The U.K. run will start on Sunday, September 10 for BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, London. They will continue on through Thursday, November 16 at O2 Brixton Academy, London. Blondie U.K. Tour Dates: September 10 – BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, London November 11 – O2 Apollo, Manchester 13 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham 14 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow 16 – O2 Brixton Academy, London Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «