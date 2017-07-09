Britney Spears Raises $1 Million For New Children’s Cancer Facility

Britney Spears helped raise $1 million with donations from her “Piece of Me” show ticket sales for the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, which will open its brand-new Britney Spears Campus, a 16,000 square-foot facility combining more than 45 pediatric and adult services. “There are many things I’ve done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this,” Spears says in a statement. “The fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes, but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on.” “My aunt Sandra died of cancer and I know the devastating effects that this terrible disease brings upon its victims and their loved ones, but when it happens to innocent young children, there’s literally nothing I can think of worse than that. I’m just glad that I can help in some small way. I want to thank the NCCF for the amazing work they do on a daily basis and I look forward to being there to officially open the Britney Spears Campus of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation in the fall.” Other major donors included Zappos, Live Nation, Caesars Entertainment and more. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «