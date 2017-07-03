Britney Spears Swarmed By Fans In Jerusalem

Britney Spears recently made her first ever trip to Israel and caused quite the commotion, with local news outlets calling it “a veritable mob scene.” After visiting the Western Wall, having to push their way through throngs of fans and media, Spears was supposed to have a meeting with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Ynet, Spears canceled the supposed visit, but it has also been reported that the meeting was never confirmed, a belief which the PM’s office seemed to acknowledge. Spears is scheduled to perform at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park on Monday night, the same outdoor venue where Justin Bieber and Aerosmith recently headlined, and where Radiohead is due to take the stage on July 19. Ahead of the July 3 concert, Spears will visit with pediatric cancer patients. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «