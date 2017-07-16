Carlos Santana Discusses Upcoming Woodstock Anniversary

Carlos Santana says that he plans on doing something special surrounding the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival. “I plan to do something with [his current band, with his wife], hopefully part of the original band, and also with Larry Graham,” he tells Rolling Stone. “So I might be coming to Woodstock with three bands. Fifty years went fast, but now I feel even younger and more clear, and I have more energy and more conviction than back then. That [1969 Woodstock] was basically some of the highest I’ve been in front of so many people. To peak with LSD or peyote in front of 400,000 people, you almost have no control of anything.” When asked if he’d be doing any peyote in honor of the 50th anniversary, Santana added, “I’m not afraid. Seriously, I’ll do it if you do it.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «