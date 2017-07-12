Carrie Underwood And Husband Celebrate Anniversary

Carrie Underwood and her husband, NHL star Mike Fisher, have celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. The couple shared news with their fans earlier this week during an anniversary date night and included a photo looking happier than ever. “Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here’s to so many more years and memories together,” Underwood, 34, captioned a selfie of her and her husband. Fisher added a photo of Underwood and captioned: “Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she’s the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!! #happyanniversary,” Fisher, 37, wrote along with a photo of his wife. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «