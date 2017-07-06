Celine Dion Poses Nude For Vogue Magazine

Celine Dion stripped all the way down for a nude photo on Vogue magazine’s Instagram page. For the photo, Dion is seen sitting in a chair with her arms and legs folded as she clutches a white dress. The photo comes with a lengthy explanation as to what it has to do with Dion’s wardrobe changes during performances. “Here’s a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current “mini-tour” of Europe). She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers).” “For Celine’s orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace…only a partial list. Everyone, basically. In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change. Micro straps of elasticized chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes-always heels, never platforms-are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «