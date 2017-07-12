Coldplay Bring Wheelchair-Bound Fan Onstage

Coldplay gave one special fan a treat during their recent show in Dublin, Ireland, bringing a wheelchair-bound man onstage with them. The young man, named Rob, was spotted by the band while crowd surfing during the show and tells the BBC that he ended up onstage before he realized what was happening. “A lad accidentally fell on me and was extremely apologetic. He and his friends insisted on lifting me and getting me a better view,” Rob told BBC News. “Chris Martin invited me up on stage so that I was on stage with Coldplay.” Martin performed an improvised song that he dedicated to Rob. Rob also joined in the performance by playing the harmonica. “He is 29 years old and training is his job.” Martin said before singing: “Here we are in Dublin, what an awesome crowd. I’ve been around the whole wide world, never seen anybody so loud.” Rob added: “In a time where we’re seeing the horrors of London, Manchester, and Paris, I hope this shows that if you get yourself out there, you never know what’s going to happen,” he concluded. “I would like to thank Chris for an amazing experience.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «