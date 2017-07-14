Coldplay Drop New Track ‘Miracles (Someone Special)’

Coldplay has offered up their new track “Miracles (Someone Special).” The track features Big Sean and appears on the band’s new Kaleidoscope EP. On the track Chris Martin recalls some sage advice he received from his father. “Yeah in you I see someone special/ You’ve got fire in your eyes,” he sings on the track. “When you realize, you’ll go further then we’ve ever gone/ Just turn it on.” Big Sean jumps in musing on his struggles, as he speaks on trying to climb his way up the music ladder: “Maybe I could be the new Ali of music, probably/ Instead of doing it just as a hobby like these boys told me to,” he raps. The EP is out this week digitally and also features “Hypnotised,” “All I Can Think About Is You,” “Aliens” featuring Brian Eno, and a remix of their Chainsmokers collaboration “Something Just Like This.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «