Coldplay Release ‘Miracles (Someone Special)’ Lyric Video

Coldplay have offered up a lyric video for their new track "Miracles (Someone Special)." The track, which debuted last week, appears on their new Kaleidoscope EP and features a guest appearance by Big Sean. The track, which offers a message of empowerment and cooperation across cultures, finds the lyrics laid atop footage of immigrants arriving at New York's Ellis Island. "Yeah in you I see someone special/ You've got fire in your eyes," Chris Martin sings on the track. "When you realize, you'll go further then we've ever gone/ Just turn it on." Big Sean jumps in musing on his struggles, as he speaks on trying to climb his way up the music ladder: "Maybe I could be the new Ali of music, probably/ Instead of doing it just as a hobby like these boys told me to," he raps.