Coldplay Shares Lyric Video For ‘Aliens’

Coldplay have released a new animated lyric video for “Aliens,” which will appear on their forthcoming Kaleidoscope EP, which can be downloaded and streamed on July 14. In the Diane Martel and Ben Jones-directed clip, a family of alien-like creatures flee from peril, such as explosions on the ground and menacing creatures. The family’s plight eventually leads to a happy ending as they find a welcoming city of refuge. “We were just about to lose our home/ Diamonds ate the radio,” frontman Chris Martin sings. “Moving in the dead of night.” “Oh, we just want to get home again,” Martin adds. Proceeds from “Aliens” will benefit Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), which is an international NGO that rescues migrants and refugees distressed at sea in the Mediterranean. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «