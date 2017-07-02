Debbie Harry And Shirley Manson Discuss Upcoming Tour

Debbie Harry and Shirley Manson have opened up about their forthcoming co-headlining tour between Blondie and Garbage. The chat came in the form of an Entertainment Weekly interview between Harry and Manson, as the two chatted long distance from their homes in the UK and Los Angeles, respectively. Speaking of their tour prep, Harry notes: “We haven’t really stopped playing, so we’ll definitely be ready to go. Even when we were recording we were doing gigs now and then. We’re in the groove of it. Have you been playing a lot of shows?” To which Manson replied: “No, that’s why we’re so nervous! When we’re at rehearsal everybody groans when I say, “Let’s play that one again!” I’m like, “Come on, guys! We’re going to be sharing the stage with f-ing Blondie, and they’ve been playing all year. We need to get our s- together!” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «