Don Henley Rocks L.A.’s Oceana Backyard Benefit

Don Henley performed at the annual Los Angeles benefit for Oceana, the ocean conservation organization. Bill Murray also performed at the event, which was held at the home of veteran manager Keith Addis, who moonlights as president of the eco-charity’s board of directors. “I haven’t done a backyard [concert] in a while. Two nights ago I was at Dodger Stadium. Careers go so fast in Hollywood,” Henley joked. “I can’t tell you what a thrill it is to be here,” actor Dean Norris said. “Oh, man. The Eagles to me are the greatest band. Hotel California came out when I was in high school, so I had that poster on the wall in my bedroom.” Kelly Lynch and Mitch Glazer, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, and June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer were also in attendance at the event. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «