Elton John Attack Planner Gets Life In Prison

19-year-old Haroon Syed has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 16 years and six months after admitting to plotting a terror attack that could have targeted an Elton John concert in Hyde Park. According to reports, Syed looked into buying explosives online and researched busy areas of London to target. One potential target was Elton John's gig in Hyde Park on September 11 last year, the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Syed also looked into targeting Buckingham Palace and Oxford Street, Europe's busiest shopping street. Syed was ultimately foiled when he revealed his plans on social media and on his mobile to a fake contact created by the security services. He told the contact he was intending to "do martyrdom" after doing "some damage with [a] machine gun."