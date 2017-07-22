Federal Judge Sanctions DJ In Taylor Swift Groping Case

Taylor Swift won the first battle in her fight against Denver DJ David “Jackson” Mueller for allegedly destroying multiple electronic devices believed to contain key evidence in the case after a federal judge sanctioned him. According to the Denver Post, U.S. District Judge William Martinez ruled that Swift’s attorneys will be able to question Mueller about a two-hour audio recording he secretly taped during an interview with his boss the day before he was fired. Mueller sued Swift in September 2015 over claims that the singer “falsely” accused him of lifting her skirt and groping her before a June 2013 concert in Denver. Swift countersued in October 2015 for assault and battery. According to the Post, the recording of Mueller’s talk with his boss was lost when Mueller threw away or destroyed four electronic devices. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «