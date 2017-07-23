Fleetwood Mac To Receive MusiCares Person Of The Year Award

Fleetwood Mac will be honored at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute, “in recognition of their significant creative accomplishments and their longtime support of a number of charitable causes,” including MusiCares, which offers health and human services to the music industry. “It’s a tremendous honor to be the first band to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year award. Independently and together, we all set off on a journey to spend our lives as artists, songwriters, and musicians. None of us did it alone and there were plenty of helping hands along the way, so we applaud and celebrate MusiCares’ guiding principles of giving musicians a helping hand and a place to turn in times of need. We are very appreciative of this recognition,” Mick Fleetwood said of the honor. The 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute will take place for Friday, January 26 at Radio City Music Hall in New York during two nights before the 60th annual Grammy Awards. Proceeds from the 28th annual benefit gala will provide support for MusiCares. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «