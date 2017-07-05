Green Day Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Weather

Green Day unexpectedly shelved their recent show in Glasgow with very little warning for their fans. The punk icons were scheduled to appear at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park but canceled the show citing poor weather and safety concerns. “We are sorry to inform you that due to adverse weather conditions it is no longer safe for the bands to perform on stage and unfortunately today’s show will be cancelled,” event organizers first noted in a statement. “Tickets will be refunded from point of purchase within ten working days.” Now that band has released its own statement, noting: “Glasgow, we are very sad to report that our show today at Bellahouston Park has been cancelled. The local Safety Council, production crew, and concert organizers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved. We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one of the highlights of our tour. We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled. We love our Scottish fans and we don’t care if it’s raining fucking sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority. We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that WE WILL BE BACK!” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «