Gwen Stefani Sued By Fan Injured At Show

Gwen Stefani is facing a lawsuit from a fan that was injured during one of her recent concerts. The woman, named Lisa Keri Sticklin, was in attendance at a Stefani show in Charlotte, North Carolina in July 2016 when she claims a "stage rush" resulted in her breaking a leg. In the lawsuit, Sticklin alleges that Stefani encouraged fans to rush the stage thereby creating an unsafe environment: "'Just fill in anywhere you like! Who cares about your lawn chairs? You can get new ones," Stefani told the crowd, the lawsuit alleges, accusing the singer of negligence. "After the patron crowd rush and the resulting injury to the Plaintiff, Stefani announced through her microphone and the loud speakers throughout PNC Pavilion that 'I got in so much trouble for telling you guys to come up here,'" the lawsuit continued.