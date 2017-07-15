Jay Demarcus Set To Produce New Film

Rascal Flatts member Jay Demarcus has revealed plans to produce a film this year. The film is titled All Shook Up and he joins Travis Cloyd and writer Gregg Russell, along with executive producer Guy Griffithe of Bridgegate Pictures. The film follows two young boys who set out in search of a thermonuclear bomb buried in the marsh off the Georgia coast. The script is based on actual events dating back to 1958. At the time it was the height of the Russian Cold War and an Air Force jet fighter collided with an American B-47 bomber. As a result of the crash a 7,600 pound bomb fell near the coast of Savannah, Georgia and has yet to be found. “I love the movie making business,” DeMarcus explains. “I always enjoy the process, and I learn more and more every time I do a new project, it’s another fun, creative outlet. This story pulled me in immediately: the timing was right, and things fell into place quickly. I am honored to be a part of this very special project!” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «