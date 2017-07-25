Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Their Birthdays

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently celebrated both of their birthdays by taking a weekend trip to Miami, according to People. The couple, whose birthdays are only separated by three days, stepped out to have a romantic dinner at Prime 112 on Sunday, July 23. “Their birthdays are both this week and they spent the weekend celebrating in Miami with friends and family,” a source told People. “They have almost been together for six months now, but Jen says it feels like longer. She is very happy – Alex takes great care of her. She loves dating him. Their families still get along. Things are easy and fun.” Lopez, who turned 48 on Monday, July 24, wore an all-white outfit, which included a tank top and palazzo pants. Rodriguez, who turns 41 on July 27 wore a white button down shirt with a navy blazer. The couple started their birthday celebrations Saturday night at a party, posting several photos from the event on social media. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «