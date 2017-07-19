Joe Walsh To Hold Veterans Benefit Concert

Joe Walsh has announced the inaugural concert to benefit VetsAid, his new non-profit to lend a hand to veterans and their families. Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band, and Gary Clark Jr. will join Walsh on the bill at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, with more artists to be announced soon. “War is hell for everyone involved,” he says in a press release. “I lost my father when I was a baby, before I could even make a memory of him. I stopped counting the number of friends I lost in the Vietnam War or that came home forever scarred mentally or physically or both. We’ve only just begun to appreciate the long-term impacts on our troops home from Iraq. And in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history continues to drag on with no end in sight and just last month this administration committed to send thousands more of our young men and women into the conflict with no defined goal or strategy.” The concert will take place on September 20. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «