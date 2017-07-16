John Lennon’s Rolls-Royce To Be Put On Display

John Lennon’s customized 1964 Rolls-Royce Phantom V is set to go back on display in the U.K. in honor of the 50th anniversary of Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper album. The car will be part of an automotive design exhibition “The Great Eight Phantoms” coordinated by Rolls-Royce and Bonham’s auction house, to celebrate the unveiling of their latest flagship, the Phantom VIII. “The beauty of the John Lennon Phantom V is that Rolls-Royce is defined by Bespoke, and when it comes to the exterior design, there are few Rolls-Royces that are more iconic than this one,” says North American Rolls spokesperson Gerry Spahn. “That’s what Bespoke is all about. It’s not what you think, or what I think. It’s what John Lennon wanted. This is what he wanted. And this is the beauty of Rolls-Royce.” After bringing the car to the U.S. in 1970, Lennon donated it to the Cooper Hewitt Museum of Design for an exhibition. It was sold at auction in 1985 to Canadian entrepreneur Jimmy Pattison, for $2.3 million. Pattison ran the chain of Ripley’s Believe it or Not museums and displayed it there as the World’s Most Expensive Car. He later donated it to the province of British Columbia for display. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «