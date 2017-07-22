John Mayer Discusses Changes To His Live Show

John Mayer admits that Drake was the inspiration behind changes to his live show, which he will implement as he kicks off the second leg of his Search for Everything World Tour. Mayer’s new live shows have featured a colorful and futuristic L.E.D. wall and floor. He says he wants “to be competitive” with his shows and added that after he saw Drake’s live show, he thought to himself: “I want a little of that.” “I wanted to have a really big show. I want to be competitive. I want to be in the world where people are creating bigger and better shows,” Mayer said. “I think there’s a healthy competition involved in it. I went and saw Drake’s show and … real artists say, ‘Wow!’ And then they go, ‘(Expletive).’ Right? Because you see something that wows you and as an artist yourself you go, ‘I want a little of that.'” His summer tour wraps September 3 in Noblesville, Indiana. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «