John Mellencamp And Meg Ryan Are Back Together

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan have reportedly rekindled their old flame. The pair parted ways three years ago but now a source close to the couple tells people.com that they have reunited and their bond is as strong as ever. The pair was recently spotted at the Art Cliff Diner in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in May and was also recently spotted together in New York City. The news may come as a surprise as Mellencamp recent claimed that Meg hated him in a radio interview. "Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death," he said adding: "I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me." He also alluded to attempts at winning her back, noting: "I've done that. She just doesn't want anything to do with me. And I can't blame her."