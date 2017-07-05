John Mellencamp Opens Up On Politics

John Mellencamp has opened up about his views on politics. The heartland rocker has been known for his politics since his 1985 release Scarecrow and said he’s still incorporating his views into his music now. “The reason we made that record was because we were noticing that the landscape of Indiana is changing,” Mellencamp said of Scarecrow in an extended interview with Sunday Morning’s Jane Pauley. “All the small towns were going out of business. Why? Why are all these small towns going out of business? Because everybody went to live in the city? No. It was because that corporate farming had moved in and run the small family farmer out of business. Which is why we started Farm Aid.” Speaking of his current views, he added: “If you wanna get into government I can get into it with you real quick,” Mellencamp said. “You probably don’t wanna have this conversation with me, but here’s the deal: I don’t trust the government. I don’t trust the Democrats. I don’t trust the Republicans. I’m a little bit more Democratic than I am Republican, but really I’m a socialist. And that’s where it’s at.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «