John Mellencamp Releases ‘Dark As A Dungeon’ Cover

John Mellencamp has offered up his cover of the track "Dark as a Dungeon." The track was originally released by Merle Travis in 1946 and recounts the hardships experienced by those in the coal mining industry. The track was made famous by Johnny Cash in his 1968 Folsom Prison live recording and finds Mellencamp strumming somberly: "It's dark as a dungeon and damp as the dew/ Where danger is double and pleasures are few," he warns, backed by an accordion and occasional tambourine tap. "Where the rain never falls and the sun never shines/ And it's dark as a dungeon way down in the mines." The track appears on the soundtrack to the new National Geographic documentary about the coal industry titled From the Ashes.