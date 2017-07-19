John Mellencamp’s Son Has Another Run-In With The Law

John Mellencamp’s son has been arrested in Indiana on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement. Police say 22-year-old Speck Mellencamp was arrested after he and his 23-year-old brother, Hud, were involved in a fight outside a Bloomington restaurant. Police say Speck was “very belligerent and uncooperative” with officers and medical personnel trying to treat him for injuries at the scene and at a hospital. Hud Mellencamp told police a man attacked him. The Herald-Times reports he suffered a scratch on his neck and a small cut on his nose. He was released on bond. Mellencamp’s attorney declined comment. Back in 2013, the Mellencamp brothers were charged with felony battery following a fight. Speck Mellencamp served 96 hours in jail as a result of the incident. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «