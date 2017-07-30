Journey Sponsors Indycar Driver Ryan Norman

Journey will serve as one of the sponsors for rookie Indycar driver Ryan Norman. His Mazda will be emblazoned with Journey’s logo in reflection of the band’s sponsorship. “I am very excited to have Journey on board for the rest of my 2017 season,” said Norman in a press release. “It’s unique to have a rock band sponsoring a race car. Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, which is my hometown, so it makes the next race at Mid-Ohio very special to me. I love Journey’s music and having “Don’t Stop Believin'” on the side of my car is very fitting. This song has inspired a lot of people, including athletes like myself.” Norman is scheduled to make his debut behind the wheel of the new car at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «