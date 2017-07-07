Katy Perry Reveals Dance Contest For ‘Swish Swish’ Video

Katy Perry has launched a new dance competition for her latest single “Swish, Swish.” Perry is hosting the competition alongside the dance entertainment platform, DanceOn. To enter, fans can upload a video of their best choreography to the song on YouTube, Instagram or Musica.ly with the hashtag #SwishSwishChallenge. All submissions should also tag Perry (@katyperry) and DanceOn (@danceon). Perry said she would select her “favorite” dancer to perform in the “Swish Swish” video, which is scheduled to be filmed later this month. The competition is open to participants that are 13 or older and reside in the United States. Fans can submit their audition clips through July 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Perry’s #SwishSwishChallenge follows the #BonAppetitChallenge, launched for her “Bon Appetite” single, which Perry held back in May. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «