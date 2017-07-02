Katy Perry To Embark On Australian Tour

Katy Perry is bringing her Witness: The Tour Down Under next July and August for seven dates in support of her new album. The Australian leg will kick off at Perth Arena on July 24 and will play dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane before wrapping on August 14 with the second of two shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. Perry traveled to Australia to deliver the news. She signed autographs, posed for pictures and hit the red carpet at Sydney’s Myer, the nation’s biggest department store, the principle and naming rights partner for the tour Tour dates: July 24 – Perth Arena July 30 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Aug. 2 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Aug. 3 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Aug. 8 –Brisbane Entertainment Centre Aug. 13 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Aug. 14 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «