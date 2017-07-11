Katy Perry Will Hit New Zealand Next Year

Katy Perry has revealed plans to hit the road in New Zealand next year. Thus far, details about the run are slim, but a press release from earlier this week confirmed that she will be heading to the nation in July and August of 2018. The news comes on the heels of a recent announcement that she will hit Australia around the same time. The Australian leg will kick off at Perth Arena on July 24 and will head to Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane before wrapping on August 14 with the second of two shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. Tour dates: July 24 – Perth Arena July 30 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Aug. 2 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Aug. 3 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Aug. 8 –Brisbane Entertainment Centre Aug. 13 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Aug. 14 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «