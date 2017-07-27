Keith Urban Duets With Frankie Ballard In Iowa

Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard shared the stage at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa earlier this week, teaming up for a cover of Georgia Satellites’ 1986 Southern rock hit, “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.” The two performed only two verses of the track before trading off on dueling guitar solos, even swapping guitars midway through. Urban and Ballard even had lyric sheets for the song taped to their guitar stands. Urban shared a condensed version of the performance on Twitter with the caption, “Trading licks AND rides with @FrankieBallard – dude’s a bad ass!!!” Urban is currently on the road for his Ripcord World Tour which kicked off in 2016 while Ballard will perform next at the Bluewater Borderfest in Sarnia, Canada on Friday, July 28th. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «