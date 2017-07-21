Keith Urban Is Working On New Music

Keith Urban has revealed that he is back in the studio working on new music for his first album since last year. Urban made the announcement via a photo on his social media platforms showing a recording studio control board as well as a box of Oblique Strategies cards; created by musician Brian Eno and Peter Schmidt, the cards challenge artists to create using prompts such as “Work at a different speed” and “What would your closest friend do?” Urban last released a new album, Ripcord, in May of 2016. He spent part of 2016 out on the road for his Ripcord World Tour, with Brett Eldredge and Maren Morris as his special guests. He also toured in Australia and New Zealand near the end of 2016, with Carrie Underwood. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «