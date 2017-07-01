Kelly Clarkson Announces Second Children’s Book

Kelly Clarkson has revealed her plans to release a second children’s book this year. The first book, about her daughter River Rose, was titled River Rose and the Magical Lullaby. The new addition to the series will be titled River Rose and the Magical Christmas. “She’s at such a fun age,” Clarkson said in a video posted on Twitter. “She just gets so excited about it, I thought it would be a fun book for her to read.” She captioned that video on Twitter, writing: “ANNOUNCEMENT! NEW BOOK River Rose and the Magical Christmas on sale 10/24 http://www.hc.com/riverrose @HarperChildrens #umm #betweentwoxmasferns” River Rose and the Magical Christmas is available for pre-order now. It hits shelves on October 24. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «