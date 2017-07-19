Kenny Rogers Planning Farewell Concert

Kenny Rogers has announced his final farewell concert, which will take place on October 25 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Little Big Town, Jamey Johnson, Elle King, Broadway and film star Idina Menzel, alt-rockers the Flaming Lips, Alison Krauss and many more will join Rogers at the farewell concert. Several more acts will also be announced in the coming weeks. “It’s going to be really exciting,” Rogers tells Rolling Stone Country of his final Nashville show. “It’s a chance, while they’re doing something for me, for me to say goodbye to these people as well.” “I’ve had a great life, I can’t complain, but it’s time for me to hang it up.” All In for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration will be taped for a later broadcast. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «