Kid Rock Announces New Deal, Release Two Songs

Kid Rock has offered up a pair of new songs and videos. The new content comes as part of an announcement of a new multi-firm label deal involving BMG, Broken Bow Records, CAA, and Live Nation. In the announcement, he says the deal will allow him "to release music ON MY TERMS." He then shared two new tracks and their videos titled "Greatest Show on Earth" and "Po-Dunk." Beyond that, Rock says he doesn't have plans for "an album or anything else that has been the usual norm in the music business OR politics." "Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I'm planning on putting out music during mine, and IT ALL STARTS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT," Rock writes, both explaining his career plans and keeping the idea of a run for office alive. "It's not a hoax, it's a strategy and marketing 101!"