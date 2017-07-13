Kid Rock For Senate Website Sparks Twitter Frenzy

Kid Rock has sparked an online firestorm after confirming that he does in fact plan on running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. “I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real . . . http://kidrockforsenate.com,” he tweeted. “The answer is an absolute YES.” He added in a second tweet: “Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future.” Twitter users aren’t so sure they believe Rock though as many were quick to point out that Rock’s Senate website links to Warner Bros. Records website, leading them to believe this is all simply a ploy to sell new music. Back in February, a report claimed Rock as a possible Senate candidate at a state Republican Party convention that month. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «