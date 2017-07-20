Kid Rock Reveals Senate Campaign Merchandise

As rumors of Kid Rock running for the U.S. Senate swirl, he has launched a new line of political-themed merchandise that includes shirts, hats, and bumper stickers. Rock recently tweeted a link to his “Kid Rock for US Senate” gear, which includes a baseball hat ($15,99), t-shirt ($24.99), bumper sticker ($4.99), and yard sign ($15.99) complete with a one-star mini-flag. “I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to easily understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all,” Rock recently said on Twitter. Kid Rock has slammed claims that the Senate run is an elaborate promotion for a new album or his upcoming 2018 tour. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «