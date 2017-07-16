Lady Antebellum Concert Performance Heading To Theaters

Lady Antebellum is coming to a big screen near you for one night only. Fathom Events and Artists Den are presenting a special screening of Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum, an intimate concert and behind-the-scenes event. Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum is an 80-minute film that will feature a 14-song set, recorded at the United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The film will also include behind-the-scenes footage and interviews recorded specifically for this production. Songs featured in Lady A’s set include some hits from their 2010 debut album Need You Now, along with many of the songs from their newly released album Heart Break. Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum will show for one night only on July 25 at 7:30pm local time. Tickets can be purchased online at the Fathom Events website. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «