Lady Antebellum Covered Shania Twain While She Attended Toronto Show

Lady Antebellum performed a cover of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” during their stop in Toronto for the You Look Good Tour as Twain and her husband Frederic Thiebaud watched from the audience. The group caught up with Twain backstage before the show, an interaction which was caught on video and posted to Facebook. “That’s why we do it, look how far we’ve come,” Charles Kelley tells Twain. The group also points out that the first line of the chorus, ‘you’re still the one I run to’ is very similar to their song “I Run To You.” The stripped down and piano-led version was then captured on video as Twain and her husband can be seen singing along with the night’s opener Kelsea Ballerini. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «