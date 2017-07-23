Lady Antebellum Drop Spoof ‘Party In A Bathrobe’ Video

Lady Antebellum have shared their spoof video “Party in a Bathrobe.” The video is a spoof on their touring partner Sam Hunt’s biggest hit “Body Like a Back Road,” and finds the members of Lady A living it up in nothing more than their showering garments. The video is just one of Lady A’s recent spoof vids and Charles Kelley recently explained that having a good time on the road is a high priority for the band: “It should be a party,” Kelley told Rolling Stone Country before the You Look Good Tour kicked off in May. “And we have a lot of fun backstage. We aren’t one of those bands that sits on our bus all day. We pull out the ping-pong table, invite everybody in to have a drink.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «