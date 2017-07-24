Lady Gaga Pays Tribute To Amy Winehouse

Lady Gaga paid tribute to Amy Winehouse on the six-year anniversary of the late singer’s death, according to The Mirror. In addition, the “Just Dance” singer shared an emotional post on Twitter: “We all miss you and your voice Amy. Good time to remember to treat people that we love with dignity and respect. What a talent.” The post was paired with a photo of Winehouse, who died at the age of 27 on July 23, 2011 from alcohol poisoning. Both Gaga and Winehouse have recorded tracks with Tony Bennett. Gaga recorded an entire album with Bennet titled Cheek to Cheek in 2014. Winehouse recorded the track, “Body and Soul,” with Bennett the same year she died. Winehouse released two albums while she was alive, which include Frank (2003) and Back to Black (2006). Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «